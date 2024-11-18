‘Interior Chinatown’: Its cast has faced Hollywood struggles uncannily like its characters

There’s no escaping the layers of meta around the new Hulu series “Interior Chinatown.” It’s an adaptation of Charles Yu’s satirical novel that jabs at how Asian American men have been treated by Hollywood and in life, one trope at a time. The dramedy is told from the view of a Chinatown restaurant server played by Jimmy O. Yang who is stuck in a police procedural show. The 10-episode season drops Tuesday and has a mostly Asian cast, including “Daily Show” host Ronny Chieng and Chloe Bennet. Yu himself is also creator and executive producer. Taika Waititi also produces.

