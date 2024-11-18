Herlda Senhouse, the second-oldest U.S. resident, dies at age 113

WELLESLEY, Mass. (AP) — The second-oldest person in the United States has died at age 113. Officials in Wellsley, Massachusetts, say Herlda Senhouse died in her sleep Saturday. Senhouse was born in 1911. She dreamed of becoming a nurse, but told The Boston Globe that she was turned away by a nursing school after it had met its quota of two Black students in 1931. Senhouse went on to work as a housekeeper and later founded a jazz dance group to raise money for Black students in the 1950s. According to the Gerontology Research Group, the oldest person in the U.S. is Naomi Whitehead, a 114-year-old woman who lives in Greenville, Pennsylvania.

