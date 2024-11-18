Georgia moves forward in creating voucher program for private and home schools
Associated Press
ATLANTA (AP) — A new Georgia program that will give up to $6,500 a year to some families to pay for private school tuition or home-schooling expenses will begin accepting applications in early 2025. But lawmakers must still determine how many vouchers the state will pay for. The Georgia Education Savings Authority voted Monday to approve rules setting up the program, called the Georgia Promise Scholarship. The education savings account program will begin for the 2025-2026 school year. The law provides $6,500 to students zoned for any public school in Georgia’s bottom 25% for academic achievement. That money could be spent on private school tuition, textbooks, home-schooling supplies, therapy, tutoring or early college courses for high school students.