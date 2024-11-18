Company affiliated with Alex Jones seeks to disqualify The Onion’s auction bid on Infowars
Associated Press
A federal bankruptcy judge in Texas is being asked to disqualify a winning bid made by the satirical news outlet The Onion to buy conspiracy theorist Alex Jones’ Infowars. The request was made Monday by a company affiliated with a website run by Jones. The company submitted the only other bid, offering $3.5 million. It alleges fraud and collusion in the bankruptcy auction process. The trustee overseeing the sale denied the allegations. The auction was held as part of Jones’ bankruptcy, which he filed after he was ordered to pay nearly $1.5 billion in lawsuit awards to families of victims of the Sandy Hook school shooting. Jones had called the massacre a hoax.