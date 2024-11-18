Australian mine company to pay Mali junta $160 million after its CEO and 2 employees were detained

DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — Australia’s Resolute Mining says it will $160 million to Mali’s ruling junta to resolve a tax dispute, more than a week after the company’s CEO and two other employees were detained in the West African country. Earlier this month, the Australian gold mining company’s CEO Terence Holohan and two other employees were detained on Nov. 8 in Mali’s capital Bamako as they were visiting the country for talks over an unspecified dispute. The arrest is the latest controversy in Mali’s foreign-dominated and crucial mining sector, increasingly scrutinized by the military authorities.

