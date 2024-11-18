A Russian ballistic missile with cluster munitions kills 11 people and injures 84 in Ukraine’s north

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Officials say a Russian ballistic missile with cluster munitions struck a residential area of a northern Ukraine city, killing 11 people including two children and injuring 84 others. Authorities said Monday that the two children who died in the strike on Sumy were a 9-year-old boy and a 14-year-old girl. Officials say six injured children are in critical condition. The regional prosecutor’s office said the attack damaged 15 buildings, including two educational facilities. A search and rescue operation continued Monday, on the eve of the war’s 1,000-day milestone. Also Sunday, U.S. President Joe Biden authorized for the first time the use of U.S.-supplied longer-range missiles by Ukraine to strike inside Russia, after extensive lobbying by Ukrainian officials.

