2 are killed and 1 is critically wounded in New York City knife rampage. A suspect is in custody

NEW YORK (AP) — Officials say a man has carried out a string of stabbings across a swath of Manhattan that killed two people and critically wounded a third. The 51-year-old suspect is in police custody after Monday morning’s attacks. The city’s police chief of detectives says the attacks happened within 2 1/2 hours. The first killed a 26-year-old construction worker by his work site near the Hudson River. Then a 68-year-old man was attacked and killed while fishing in the East River. And a 36-year-old woman was critically wounded near the U.N. headquarters. Police say the suspect was found with blood on his clothes and two kitchen knives.

