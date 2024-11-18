2 are injured in North Carolina house explosion

WEDDINGTON, N.C. (AP) — Authorities in North Carolina say two people were injured in a house explosion and fire. The Union County Sheriff’s Office says first responders were called to a home in Weddington in suburban Charlotte on Sunday morning after reports of an explosion that was felt countywide. They found severe damage to part of a home. Officials say a man who was inside when the explosion happened was burned. He was taken to a hospital in Winston-Salem and was stable Sunday night. Officials say his wife was treated at a hospital and released. Both are expected to fully recover. The cause of the explosion is being investigated.

