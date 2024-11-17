‘The Voice’ winner Sundance Head recovers at home after being accidentally shot on his Texas ranch

TYLER, Texas (AP) — The agent for Sundance Head, a winner on “The Voice,” says the country singer is recovering at home after he was accidentally shot in the stomach while handling a firearm. The accident happened on a hunting trip at his East Texas ranch. Head’s agent, Trey Newman, says Head was airlifted to a hospital in Tyler after being shot on Friday and was released later that day. Newman says Head was leaning into his vehicle to grab his .22 caliber pistol when it fell out of its holster and onto the exterior of the vehicle and fired off a shot that hit Head in the stomach. Head won the 11th season of “The Voice” in 2016.

