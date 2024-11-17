Rhodes scholarship recipients for 2025 include 32 US students

A group of 32 students from the United States have been selected to attend the University of Oxford as part of the prestigious Rhodes scholar program in the coming year among an international class representing more than 70 nations. The American Secretary of the Rhodes Trust said in an announcment early Sunday that the 32 recipients from 19 states and the District of Columbia represent 20 U.S. colleges and universities. The scholarship will cover all expenses at the storied university in Oxford, England, beginning in October 2025. Scholars will pursue graduate degrees in subjects ranging from social sciences and humanities to biological and physical sciences.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.