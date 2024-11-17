Library of Congress says an adversary hacked some emails

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Library of Congress has notified lawmakers of a “cyber breach” of its IT system by an adversary. That’s according to an email obtained by The Associated Press. The library said that an adversary has accessed email communications between some congressional offices and library staff during the period from January to September 2024. The matter has been referred to law enforcement, the library said. The breach was first reported by NBC News. It said it did not impact broader House and Senate networks. The Library said it has reduced its vulnerability and has taken measures to prevent recurrences. It is in the process of analyzing which emails were accessed and will contact congressional offices and staff.

