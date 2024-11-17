Gabon votes yes on new constitution a year after the military seized power

LIBREVILLE, Gabon (AP) — Authorities in Gabon say voters have overwhelmingly approved a new constitution more than one year after mutinous soldiers overthrew the country’s longtime president and seized power in the oil-rich Central African nation. Over 91% of voters approved the new constitution in a referendum held on Saturday, Gabon’s Interior Minister Hermann Immongault said in a statement read on state television. Turnout was an estimated 53.5%, he added. The draft constitution, which proposes sweeping changes that could prevent dynastic rule and transfer of power, needed more than 50% of the votes cast to be adopted.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.