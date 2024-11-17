Big voter turnout this year benefited Republicans, contradicting conventional political wisdom

The 2024 presidential election featured sky-high turnout, approaching the historic levels of the 2020 contest. Conventional political wisdom was that Republicans struggle to win races in which many people vote. According to Associated Press elections data, more than 152 million ballots were cast in this year’s race between Donald Trump and Kamala Harris, with hundreds of thousands of more still being tallied in slower-counting states such as California. When those are fully tabulated, the number of votes will come even closer to the 158 million cast in 2020, which set records as the highest turnout election since women were given the right to vote more than a century ago.

