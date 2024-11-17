AP sources: Biden for the first time OKs Ukraine’s use of US-supplied long-range missiles in Russia
Associated Press
MANAUS, Brazil (AP) — President Joe Biden has for the first time authorized the use of U.S.-supplied long-range missiles by Ukraine to strike inside Russia. That’s according according to one U.S. official and three people familiar with the matter. The decision is a major U.S. policy shift and comes as Biden is about to leave office and incoming President-elect Donald Trump has said he would bring about a swift end to the war and has expressed skepticism over continued support by the United States. The weapons are likely to be used in response to North Korea’s decision to send thousands of troops to Russia in support of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.