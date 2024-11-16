What to know about the congressional push to expand some Social Security benefits

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House has passed legislation that would provide full Social Security benefits to millions of people. The measure won bipartisan support in a 327-75 vote Tuesday in what is now the lame-duck period for Congress. But Senate passage isn’t assured despite considerable support. The Senate has a jam-packed schedule in the remaining weeks of the year. If the bill doesn’t pass by Jan. 3, when a new session of Congress begins, it would expire and supporters would have to start over.. The legislation would repeal two federal policies that currently limit Social Security payouts for roughly 2.8 million people, according to reports from the Congressional Research Service.

