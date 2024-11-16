US health officials report 1st case of new form of mpox in a traveler

NEW YORK (AP) — Health officials say they have confirmed the first U.S. case of a new form of mpox that was first seen in eastern Congo. Authorities said Saturday the risk to the public is low. The person had traveled to eastern Africa and was treated in California. Officials say the symptoms are improving. Earlier this year, scientists reported the emergence of a new form of mpox in Africa that was spread through close contact including through sex. Most of the cases have been in central and eastern Africa. Cases involving travelers have been reported in Germany, India, Kenya, Sweden, Thailand, Zimbabwe and the United Kingdom.

