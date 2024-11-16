San Francisco wins 82-37 over Chicago State

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Tyrone Riley IV scored 28 points as San Francisco beat Chicago State 82-37 on Saturday.

Riley had three steals for the Dons (4-0). Ryan Beasley scored 10 points while shooting 3 for 6, including 2 for 5 from beyond the arc. Ndewedo Newbury had 10 points and shot 4 for 8, including 2 for 4 from beyond the arc.

The Cougars (0-4) were led in scoring by Jalen Forrest, who finished with eight points. C.J. Delancy added six points and two blocks for Chicago State. Matthew Robinson also put up six points.

San Francisco took the lead with 19:20 remaining in the first half and did not relinquish it. Riley led their team in scoring with 20 points in the first half to help put them up 44-12 at the break. San Francisco extended its lead to 70-30 during the second half, fueled by a 12-0 scoring run. Beasley scored a team-high 10 points in the second half as their team closed out the win.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.