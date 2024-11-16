Protesters in Georgia’s separatist Abkhazia region refuse to cede control of government buildings

TBILISI, Georgia (AP) — Opposition protesters in Georgia’s breakaway province of Abkhazia have refused to cede control of key government buildings seized during rallies on Friday during which at least 14 people were injured in clashes with police. President Aslan Bzhania said Saturday that he will step down on the condition that protesters vacate the buildings, but opposition parties said his resignation must be unconditional. Demonstrations began after officials proposed new measures allowing Russian citizens to buy property in the breakaway Black Sea state. Opponents say the measures will drive up prices of apartments and boost Moscow’s dominance in the region.

