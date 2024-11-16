McDonald’s is investing $100 million to bring customers back after E. coli outbreak

McDonald’s is investing $100 million to bring customers back to stores after an outbreak of E. coli food poisoning tied to onions on the fast-food giant’s Quarter Pounder hamburgers. The investments include $65 million that will go directly to the hardest-hit franchises. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has said that slivered onions on the Quarter Pounders were the likely source of the outbreak. Colorado reported at least 30 cases; Montana reported 19; Nebraska, 13; and New Mexico, 10. Illnesses were reported between Sept. 12 and Oct. 21. At least 104 people got sick and 34 were hospitalized.

