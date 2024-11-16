Bullet strikes Southwest Airlines plane without injuries at Dallas airport

DALLAS (AP) — A bullet has struck the body of a Southwest Airlines airplane preparing for departure from a Dallas airport, forcing the cancellation of the evening flight. The airline says no injuries were reported and law enforcement was contacted after the bullet struck the right side of the aircraft just under the flight deck around 8:30 p.m. Friday. The crew of Flight 2494 was preparing the plane for departure from Dallas Love Field Airport. The Federal Aviation Administration says the Boeing 737-800 aircraft was “struck by gunfire near the cockpit” while taxiing before the flight to Indianapolis International Airport. The airline says it provided another flight for passengers and the aircraft was removed from service. The airport says the runway was temporarily closed.

