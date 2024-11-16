Bela Karolyi, gymnastics coach who mentored Nadia and Mary Lou and courted controversy, dies at 82

Bela Karolyi, the charismatic if polarizing gymnastics coach who turned young women into champions and the United States into an international power, has died. He was 82. USA Gymnastics confirmed Karolyi died Friday. No cause of death was given. Karolyi and wife Martha trained multiple Olympic gold medalists and world champions in the U.S. and Romania, including Nadia Comaneci and Mary Lou Retton. Comaneci called Karolyi “a big impact and influence” on her life. Karolyi came under fire at times for his methods and several former gymnasts blamed the Karolyis for their role in the Larry Nassar scandal, saying the culture they helped create allowed Nassar’s abusive behavior to run unchecked for years.

