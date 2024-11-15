Staying breezy with even chillier temperatures this weekend

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - A low-pressure system is here and bringing in the winds and cooler temperatures with some rain chances through the weekend across the region.

A Wind Advisory is still in effect until 1 a.m. Saturday (PST) for the southwest corner of Imperial County for strong westerly winds with gusts of 50-55 MPH.

An Air Quality Alert is also in effect for parts of Yuma County for Friday due to high levels of ozone and expected dusty conditions until 9 p.m. tonight.

Strong westerly winds will be with us tonight with expected gusts of 30-35 MPH being possible and even gustier winds toward the west.

Winds will lighten up on Saturday, but breezy conditions with gusts 20-30 MPH will be possible again on Sunday.

This weather system will also bring some rain potential for the weekend, chances are looking low to none.

Those in the higher elevation and mountain areas within the region are expected to get snow.

Our temperatures will take a significant drop on Saturday with highs into the upper 60s and trend 10°+ below average.

We will start next week with cooler-than-normal temperatures, but a ridge of high pressure will likely join in later in the week, warming our temperatures back up.