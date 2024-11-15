SBDC starts a campaign to promote small businesses in Yuma

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A local non-profit receives recognition that to help boost small businesses.

The Small Business Development Center (SBDC) was named the Shop Small Champions by American Express. The local agency will receive resources to promote small entrepreneurs during the "Small Business Saturday" campaign.

"This is a great opportunity for marketing to let everyone know who you are and is the product you sell or want to do and it's a great opportunity to get the community together and network with other businesses in the community," said Maricarmen Lopez, SBDC AWC Business Counselor.

The small business starts Saturday and will run throughout the holiday season.