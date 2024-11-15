Police and protesters clash in Georgia’s separatist Abkhazia region

TBILISI, Georgia (AP) — Police and hundreds of demonstrators have clashed in Georgia’s separatist region of Abkhazia as tensions flared over a proposed pact to allow Russians to buy property there. Protesters rallied outside the parliament in the reginal capital of Sukhumi, throwing rocks and eggs at police, who fired tear gas. No injuries or arrests were reported. Russia recognizes Abkhazia as independent, but many in the region of about 245,000 are concerned it has become a client state of Moscow. The parliament session was postponed. Opponents say the agreement would drive up property prices and boost Russian dominance in the Black Sea region popular with tourists.

