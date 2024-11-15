Nate Kingz scores 22 to lead Oregon State over Cal State Fullerton 70-51

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Nate Kingz’s 22 points helped Oregon State defeat CSU Fullerton 70-51 on Friday night.

Kingz had eight rebounds for the Beavers (4-0). Michael Rataj scored 18 points and added 10 rebounds. Liutauras Lelevicius had 12 points and went 4 of 8 from the field (3 for 6 from 3-point range).

The Titans (0-4) were led in scoring by Davis Bynum, who finished with 12 points. Zach Visentin and Donovan Oday both scored eight.

Kingz scored nine points in the first half and Oregon State went into the break trailing 32-25. Oregon State used a 7-0 second-half run to grab a 49-45 lead with 8:23 remaining in the half before finishing off the victory. Kingz scored 13 second-half points.

Oregon State will host Oregon on Thursday. The Titans return home to play Idaho State on Monday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.