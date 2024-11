MADRID (AP) — Authorities in the Spanish city of Zaragoza say at least 10 people have died in a fire at a nursing home. The blaze broke out early Friday morning in Villa Franca de Ebro, about 30 minutes from the northeastern city. The cause of the fire was not yet known.

