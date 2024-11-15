Dailey posts double-double as UCLA overwhelms Lehigh by 40 points

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Eric Dailey Jr. scored 17 points and grabbed 10 rebounds and reserve Aday Mara scored 16 points as UCLA largely went unchallenged in its 85-45 win over Lehigh on Friday night.

Tyler Bilodeau scored 15 points and reserve Sebastian Mack 10 for the Bruins (3-1).

Keith Higgins Jr. led the Mountain Hawks (0-4) with 18 points and Tyler Whitney-Sidney scored 10.

The Bruins built a 15-5 lead before Lehigh staged an 8-0 run that ended with Higgins making a 3-pointer and converting a three-point play to get Lehigh within 15-13 with 10:35 left before the break. But with the exception of three free throws from Higgins, Lehigh failed to score a field goal and UCLA led 44-16 at halftime.

UCLA has an 85-50 win over Rider and 71-40 victory over Boston University. New Mexico beat the Bruins 72-64.

It was the first meeting between the two schools.

