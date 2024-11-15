Skip to Content
Colorado River Crossing Balloon Festival happening this weekend

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Colorado River Crossing Balloon Festival is taking place all weekend long. The yearly Caballeros de Yuma event will showcase over 20 balloons in the sky from Friday, Nov. 15 through Sunday, Nov. 17.

This is the 34th year that they hold this event and the chairman of the Balloon Festival says that this is a great event for families to come out and for community unity. Also they will be collected canned goods at each sunrise balloon launch and it will be going towards helping Crossroads Mission.

Although due to high winds, the balloons were not able to go up into the sky this morning.

Valeria Rodriguez

Valeria Rodriguez joined the KYMA team as a multimedia journalist in June 2023.
If you have any story ideas, you can contact her at valeria.rodriguez@kecytv.com.

