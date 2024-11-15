Skip to Content
Bengals WR Tee Higgins is expected to play Sunday against the Chargers

Published 3:42 PM

CINCINNATI (AP) — Cincinnati Bengals receiver Tee Higgins is expected to play Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers, coach Zac Taylor said after Friday’s practice.

Higgins has missed the last three games with a quadriceps injury and was out for two games earlier in the season because of a hamstring issue.

Higgins, who is playing this season with a franchise designation, has been a limited participant in practice this week.

Also, Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson missed practice Friday but is expected to play Sunday. Hendrickson leads the NFL with 11 sacks.

