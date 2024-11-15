Al Ferrara, who won 2 World Series titles with the Los Angeles Dodgers, dies at 84

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Al Ferrara, an outfielder who won World Series championships in 1963 and 1965 with the Los Angeles Dodgers, died Friday. He was 84.

The team announced his death but provided no other details.

Ferrara, nicknamed The Bull, made his major league debut for the Dodgers on July 30, 1963, and remained in the organization through 1968. He batted .256 with 23 home runs in 249 games over five seasons with Los Angeles.

During that time, he was a part of National League pennant-winning teams in 1963, ‘65 and ’66. Ferrara didn’t play in the 1963 or ‘65 World Series. He got one plate appearance during the ’66 World Series won by Baltimore, hitting a single.

In 1967, Ferrara had a career year, leading the Dodgers with an .812 OPS and 16 home runs. He was voted Dodger of the Year, awarded to the team’s most valuable player.

After five seasons with the Dodgers, Ferrara was made available for the 1968 expansion draft and was selected by the San Diego Padres. He had 27 homers and 109 RBIs in two-plus seasons with the Padres before they traded him to the Cincinnati Reds in May 1971. He retired after the ’71 season.

Ferrara returned to the Dodgers organization in 2009 as an alumni ambassador and continued to make appearances representing the club and serving the community through this year.

“Not only was Al a memorable player for the Dodgers in the 1960s, but he tirelessly supported the Dodgers community efforts and was one of our most committed alumni supporters,” Stan Kasten, team president and CEO, said in a statement.

Alfred John Ferrara Jr. was born in Brooklyn on Dec. 22, 1939. He briefly attended Long Island University on a baseball scholarship before signing with the Dodgers.

After leaving baseball, he went into sales for various home-improvement companies, eventually starting his own company, Major League Construction. After 30 years, he sold his business.

Ferrara appeared on episodes of “Gilligan’s Island,” “Batman,” and the game show “Match Game.”

He is survived by his son, Al III, and two grandchildren.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb