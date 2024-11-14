Tennessee suspect in dozens of rapes is convicted of producing images of child sex abuse
GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee man accused in lawsuits of drugging and sexually assaulting dozens of women while police deliberately botched investigations into him has been convicted of producing images of child sexual abuse. Jurors found Sean Williams guilty Thursday on three federal counts related to the images of a 9-month-old, a 4-year-old and a 7-year-old. A police report says a Western Carolina University officer last year found Williams in his car with thousands of images of child sexual abuse along with photos and videos of him assaulting 52 unconscious women. Sentencing is set for February. Three lawsuits separately accuse Johnson City police of not properly investigating evidence that Williams was drugging and raping women. The city and officers named in lawsuits have denied wrongdoing.