Smith scores 21 as UC Riverside beats La Sierra 79-51

Published 10:41 PM

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — Kaleb Smith’s 21 points helped UC Riverside defeat La Sierra 79-51 on Thursday.

Smith added five rebounds for the Highlanders (2-2). Barrington Hargress scored 16 points while shooting 6 for 11, including 3 for 5 from beyond the arc and added five assists. Isaiah Moses had 15 points and shot 5 of 7 from the field, including 4 for 6 from 3-point range, and went 1 for 3 from the line.

The Golden Eagles were led in scoring by Anthony Montoya, who finished with 10 points. Maur Tablada added nine points for La Sierra. Alex Archer also had eight points, seven rebounds and two steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press

