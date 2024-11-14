North Korea tests exploding drones as Kim calls for mass production
Associated Press
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea says it has tested exploding drones designed to hit targets and leader Kim Jong Un called for accelerating their mass production. The demonstration came as the United States, South Korea and Japan held combined military exercises in nearby waters. North Korea’s state media published photos Friday of Kim talking to officials near two types of drones. It said the drones being tested accurately struck targets, which appeared to be old tanks and a car. The report didn’t mention South Korea, which the North Korean drones are apparently designed to target. North Korea last month accused South Korea of sending its own drones to drop leaflets over Pyongyang, and threatened to respond with force if such flights occur again.