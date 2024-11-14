Natural gas flares sparked 2 wildfires in North Dakota, state agency says

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Reports from the North Dakota Fire Marshal’s office say flares from natural gas at oil wells sparked two North Dakota wildfires earlier this fall. ConocoPhillips and Hess Corp. operate the oil wells. The companies say they are still reviewing the reports. The Bismarck Tribune reports that investigators concluded that flares combined with high winds and extremely dry weather and started a wildfire near the town of Keena and another near New Town. No one was killed or hurt in either fire. The fires were among several wildfires in northwestern North Dakota this fall.

