NATO and the EU press China to help stop North Korea’s support for the war on Ukraine

BRUSSELS (AP) — NATO and the European Union are ramping up pressure on China. They want Beijing to persuade North Korea to stop sending troops to Russia in support of its war on Ukraine. Up to 12,000 North Korean troops have been sent to Russia’s Kursk border region to help beat back Ukrainian forces there. NATO says Russia is sending missile technology to North Korea in return. One political lever is the threat of any increased Western activity in China’s backyard. NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte said Thursday the exchanges of missile technology in particular pose “a direct threat, not only to Europe, but also to Japan, South Korea and the U.S. mainland.” He insists the Asia-Pacific and Euro-Atlantic regions are connected.

