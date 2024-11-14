Infielder Kevin Newman and Los Angeles Angels reach $2.75 million, one-year deal

Infielder Kevin Newman and the Los Angeles Angels agreed Thursday to a $2.75 million, one-year contract.

Newman gets a $2.5 million salary next season, and the deal includes a $2.5 million club option for 2026 with a $250,000 buyout.

A 31-year-old veteran of seven major league seasons, Newman hit .278 with three homers, 28 RBIs and eight stolen bases in 111 games for Arizona last season. He played 55 games at shortstop, 44 at second, 10 at first, six at third and one in left.

The 19th overall pick by Pittsburgh in the 2015 amateur draft, Newman has a .262 average with 26 homers and 199 RBIs in seven seasons with the Pirates (2018-22), Cincinnati (2023) and Arizona.

He had a one-year contract with the Diamondbacks that called for a $1.75 million salary while in the major leagues and a $200,000 salary while in the minors and earned $400,000 in performance bonuses for plate appearances.

Catcher Matt Thaiss was designated for assignment. If he had remained on the roster and been offered a contract, Thaiss would have been eligible for salary arbitration. The 29-year-old batted .204 with two homers and 16 RBIs in 57 games this year.

