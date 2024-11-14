German soccer club St. Pauli is leaving X, saying it has become a ‘hate machine’ under Musk
BERLIN (AP) — German soccer club St. Pauli is leaving X, saying the social media platform has become a “hate machine” that could influence upcoming German elections. The Hamburg-based Bundesliga club says it is ending its activities on the platform formerly called Twitter, and that it is encouraging its 250,000 followers there to switch to Bluesky, a rival social network championed by former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey. St. Pauli is the first German top-level club to say it is leaving X following the U.S. election result.