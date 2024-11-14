Florida man’s US charges upgraded to killing his estranged wife in Spain

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A Florida businessman already charged with kidnapping his estranged wife in Spain is facing new U.S. charges that he killed her. A federal grand jury in South Florida on Wednesday charged David Knezevich in a superceding indictment with kidnapping resulting in death, foreign domestic violence resulting in death and foreign murder of a U.S. national. Last June, he pleaded not guilty to kidnapping his 40-year-old wife, Ana Hedao Knezevich, who went missing in a case that has drawn international media attention. He was jailed without bond. Ana Knezevich disappeared from her Madrid apartment on Feb. 2.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.