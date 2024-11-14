Edinburgh Zoo blames fireworks for death of baby red panda

LONDON (AP) — Zookeepers have blamed fireworks on the annual Bonfire Night celebrations for the death of a baby red panda named Roxie. Edinburgh Zoo said the three-month old died after choking on vomit that was believed to be caused by stress from explosions that could be heard on Guy Fawkes Day. The red panda, a cat-sized nocturnal animal with reddish fur and a shaggy tail, is endangered in the eastern Himalayas and southwestern China. The Royal Zoological Society of Scotland is calling for tougher laws on fireworks to protect animals.

