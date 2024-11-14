Businesses at struggling corner where George Floyd was killed sue Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Business owners at the struggling corner where George Floyd was murdered by a Minneapolis police officer in 2020 are suing the city to demand it take over their properties and compensate them. The owners argue that the city’s failure to address deterioration and crime in the neighborhood has ruined their businesses and constitutes an unlawful taking of their property without just compensation. The Minnesota Star Tribune reports they’re seeking $30 million in damages. The area, now known as George Floyd Square, has become a place of pilgrimage for social justice supporters from across the country. Local business owners say they haven’t benefitted.

