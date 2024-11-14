Biden heads to international summits in Peru and Brazil as world leaders brace for Trump presidency

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is beginning a six-day visit to Peru and Brazil for the final major international summits of his presidency. Biden heads to Peru on Thursday for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit just as world leaders are assessing what President-elect Donald Trump’s return to the White House means for their countries. Biden will then make stops in the Amazon rainforest and at the Group of 20 leaders summit in Brazil. The trip offers Biden one of his last chances as president to meet with heads of state that he’s worked with over the years. That includes China’s Xi Jinping. But as Biden heads to South America, much of the world has turned its gaze to Trump.

