Turner scores 24 as UC Santa Barbara takes down Fresno State 91-86

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (AP) — Deuce Turner’s 24 points off of the bench helped UC Santa Barbara to a 91-86 victory over Fresno State on Wednesday.

Turner shot 4 of 10 from the field, including 1 for 5 from 3-point range, and went 15 for 16 from the line for the Gauchos (3-0). Jason Fontenet II scored 18 points and added six rebounds. Colin Smith shot 6 for 12 (2 for 5 from 3-point range) and 3 of 3 from the free-throw line to finish with 17 points.

The Bulldogs (1-1) were led in scoring by Amar Augillard, who finished with 21 points and two steals. Fresno State also got 16 points from Mykell Robinson. Zaon Collins finished with 15 points, four assists and six steals.

Turner scored 11 points in the first half for UCSB, which led 37-34 at halftime. Smith scored 15 points in the second half.

