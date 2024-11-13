Trump’s proposed mass deportations spark concerns in San Luis, Mexico

SAN LUIS, MEXICO. (KECY, KYMA) - President-elect Donald Trump has announced plans for mass deportations upon returning to the White House, a proposal that is already causing significant concern in border communities, including San Luis Río Colorado, Mexico.

Local shelters are bracing for an influx of migrants seeking assistance as the potential deportation campaign looms. Shelter coordinators, like Oscar Sanchez from the "Don Chon" Migrant Shelter, are especially worried. Sanchez shared that the community's resources may be insufficient to handle the expected surge of people, many of whom will be sent back to Mexico with little to no support.

“It’s a lot of people that are going to be deported. We won’t be able to keep up because they are going to deport them, and they won’t have anything in Mexico,” said Sanchez.

One migrant family, originally from Mexico City, shared their journey of fleeing violence and cartel extortion in hopes of finding safety in the United States. Despite their circumstances, they expressed that they would rather endure hardship in places like San Luis than return to the insecurity they faced at home.

“It’s very difficult because being away from our home, nothing is the same. But we prefer to be in places like this than in the insecurity we face in our place of origin,” said Francisco Ayala, a migrant from Mexico.

While the U.S. still allows migrants into the country, many face significant restrictions. Migrants are required to use the CBP One app to schedule appointments for asylum processing at U.S. ports of entry. Without an appointment, entry is not permitted. Despite these challenges, many families remain hopeful and determined to wait, hoping for a chance to cross the border legally.

“We hope that we are given the opportunity. We come with good intentions, to work, to contribute, and not take from the country,” said Jessica Rivera, another migrant from Mexico.

For now, families remain in limbo, relying on local shelters for support as they navigate their uncertain futures.