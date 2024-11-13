Things to know about Sen. Marco Rubio, Trump’s pick for secretary of state

TALLAHASSEE, Florida (AP) — President-elect Donald Trump has named Sen. Marco Rubio as his choice for secretary of state. Rubio, 53, was born in Miami and still calls the city his home. He is the son of Cuban immigrants. He was a longshot candidate against then-Gov. Charlie Crist for the 2010 GOP nomination for Senate. But Rubio rode the tea party wave in 2010 to rise to national prominence. As vice chairman of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence and a member of the Committee on Foreign Relations, Rubio now often discusses foreign military and economic threats, particularly China. He warns that China, Iran, North Korea and Russia are increasingly partnering against the United States.

