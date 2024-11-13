Spirit Airlines cancels release of Q3 financial results as debt restructuring talks heat up

NEW YORK (AP) — Spirit Airlines says it won’t announce its quarterly financial results because the company is focused on talks with bond holders to restructure its debt. The budget airline has been struggling to recover from the pandemic-caused swoon in travel and a failed attempt to sell the airline to JetBlue. In a regulatory filing Wednesday, the company said the debt-reduction talks have been productive. Should the talks succeed, Spirit Airlines says it expects its operations to continue. But the carrier says if no deal is reached, it will consider all alternatives. Shares of the company plunged 55% to $1.77 in early trading on Wednesday.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.