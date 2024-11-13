Philippines says it will cooperate if ICC seeks Duterte’s custody over drug killings

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — The Philippine government says its law enforcement agencies will be obliged to cooperate if the International Criminal Court seeks the custody of former President Rodrigo Duterte as part of an investigation into thousands of deaths during his crackdown on illegal drugs. The Hague-based court has been investigating the widespread killings that took place while Duterte was mayor of the southern Philippine city of Davao and later as president from 2016 to 2020. Human rights groups estimate the deaths could exceed 20,000 during Duterte’s presidency alone. Duterte gave conflicting statements whether he would submit himself to the global court when he testified Wednesday in Congress.

