MMA star Conor McGregor says sexual assault claim is ‘full blown lie among many lies’

DUBLIN (AP) — Mixed martial arts star Conor McGregor has testified that he had consensual sex with a woman who is suing him for sexual assault and claimed she had told nothing but lies. McGregor testified Wednesday in the High Court in Dublin that the woman told a “full blown lie among many lies.” The alleged victim said McGregor brutally raped and battered her in a penthouse at a Dublin hotel on Dec. 9, 2018. Police investigated but didn’t bring charges against McGregor. McGregor said he didn’t force the woman to do anything.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.