Mexican legislators reelect head of human rights agency who failed to address abuses

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Legislators from Mexico’s ruling party have reelected the head of the National Human Rights Commission despite widespread opposition and her refusal to criticize the government. The reelection of Rosario Piedra for another six-year term in a congressional vote Wednesday was another example of the ruling Morena party’s attempts to weaken independent oversight bodies. Piedra has been criticized for defending the militarization of Mexican law enforcement and ruling party policies. She also failed to make the final cut for candidates for the post after she apparently falsified a letter of recommendation, but was placed on the ballot anyway.

