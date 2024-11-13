Skip to Content
News

Matt Gaetz once faced a sex trafficking investigation by the Justice Department he could now lead

By
New
Published 4:47 PM

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — President-elect Donald Trump’s pick for attorney general, Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida, was once embroiled in a sex trafficking investigation by the Justice Department he’s been tapped to lead. The staunch Trump defender and loyalist also remains under scrutiny by the House Ethics Committee over allegations including sexual misconduct. Gaetz has vehemently denied any wrongdoing, and the Justice Department’s investigation into sex trafficking allegations involving underage girls ended last year with no federal charges against him. Trump’s attorney general is expected to oversee radical changes to the Justice Department, which has been the target of the president-elect’s ire.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

The Associated Press

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content