Japanese regulators disqualify a reactor under post-Fukushima safety standards for the first time

TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s nuclear watchdog on Wednesday formally disqualified a reactor in the country’s north-central region for a restart, the first rejection under safety standards that were reinforced after the 2011 Fukushima disaster and a setback as Japan seeks to accelerate reactor restarts to maximize nuclear power. The Nuclear Regulation Authority at its regular meeting Wednesday announced that the Tsuruga No. 2 reactor is “unfit” as its operator failed to address safety risks stemming from possible active faults underneath it. The decision is a blow to the operator and dashes its restart plan.

